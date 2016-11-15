Bringing your boyfriend to Thanksgiving dinner for the very first time is already a difficult situation—how will he interact with your family? Will your drunk aunt/uncle say something so embarrassingly inappropriate that you'll never be able to recover? Will your parents like him?

Multiply that by a LOT when it's your much-older boyfriend who also happens to be your father's idol—like when Modern Family's Hayley (Sarah Hyland) brings her new boyfriend, Rayner Shine (Nathan Fillion), home for the holiday and her dad, Phil (Ty Burrell) isn't too happy about it.