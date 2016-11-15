It's always an honor for anyone to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive, but for Dwayne Johnson, it means a little more...

The half-Samoan, half-black actor is the first non-white male to receive the title since Denzel Washington in 1996—20 years ago!

Needless to say, Johnson is stoked about the opportunity and admitted he feels like he's reached a "pinnacle" point in his career. However, that's not to say he didn't struggle for many years in order to get here.

"When I was growing up here in Hawaii, I was like 13, 14 years old, I was doing a lot of things that I shouldn't have," he revealed to the publication. "I was getting arrested multiple times but at the same time, always very respectful to my teachers and elders. I was unsure of who I was and who I wanted to be."