It looks like lovebirds Kate and Toby are due to hit another bump in the road, This Is Us fans.

In this sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode, exclusive to E! News, the couple show up for weigh-in day at their weight loss support group and, despite all her hard work, the results aren't exactly what Kate (Chrissy Metz) hoped for. Making matters worse? Toby's (Chris Sullivan) just shedding the pounds like it's no big deal.

"I kill myself for weeks and I'm down a pound?" she asks, incredulous at her results.

"And a quarter," Toby adds, not really helping matters.