Inside Avril Lavigne and Ryan Cabrera's ''Romantic'' Date Night

Looks like things are heating up between Avril Lavigne and Ryan Cabrera!

E! News has learned the pair was spotted getting cozy at Chalk Point Kitchen in New York City on Monday night, flying under the radar as they slid into a corner booth in the lounge below the restaurant.

A source tells us the pair was "snuggled up" at their table. "Avril was extremely affectionate to Ryan, giving him cute hugs in the booth and kisses," the insider added. "They seemed in love."