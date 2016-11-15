Inside Avril Lavigne and Ryan Cabrera's ''Romantic'' Date Night

Getty Images
Looks like things are heating up between Avril Lavigne and Ryan Cabrera!
E! News has learned the pair was spotted getting cozy at Chalk Point Kitchen in New York City on Monday night, flying under the radar as they slid into a corner booth in the lounge below the restaurant.
A source tells us the pair was "snuggled up" at their table. "Avril was extremely affectionate to Ryan, giving him cute hugs in the booth and kisses," the insider added. "They seemed in love."
As for their food and beverage of choice? "They were drinking white wine," the source revealed. "[It] seemed like they were just enjoying the night not getting out of hand or anything. It was a very laid back evening. They had appetizers and dinner. Some plates included Fluke and Halibut. A bit later in the evening a man and woman joined them at the booth, and then [another] man came down to say hi to them."
We're also told they were very pleasant at the restaurant. "They were really friendly to everyone," the insider noted. "Ryan was very bubbly and sweet to all the wait staff."
Meanwhile, almost exactly a year ago, people began to speculate whether the two musicians were dating after being spotted out and about together several times.
However, sources told E! News at the time that the pair was simply continuing their 12-year plus friendship. We were also told they'd been spending so much time together because Lavigne had offered Cabrera a room in her home to stay following his split from Katie Krause.