Jonathan Knight Engaged to Harley Rodriguez

The couple previously competed on CBS' The Amazing Race. "I was kind of shocked at myself too, for doing it," Knight admitted to E! News in 2015. "It was definitely something outside of the box for me. I'm the one who sometimes doesn't like being on stage and being the center of attention. And now all of a sudden I'm being thrown into a race and all these crazy challenges."

Rodriguez, a master instructor at Barry's Bootcamp, was more than up for the challenge. "Jon asked me like, 'What do you think about The Amazing Race?'" recalled Rodriguez, who began dating the singer in 2008. "He thought I wouldn't be into it. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?!'" Despite their best efforts, the pair finished ninth; Tyler Adams and Laura Pierson finished first.