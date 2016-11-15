Natalie Portman is Jacqueline Kennedy.

Her work as the former first lady in Jackie has award season pundits (correctly) predicting big things for Ms. Portman.

The film follows the hours and days following JFK's assassination.

"It was wild because she's such an iconic figure and I've never really thought of myself as looking like her particularly," Portman told me last night at the movie's gala screening at AFI Fest presented by Audi when I asked about seeing herself for the first time as Jackie. "But when you have the hair and the makeup and the wardrobe, it really transforms you."

And what a transformation it was. Close your eyes during the movie and you'll think it's the real Jackie you're hearing on screen.