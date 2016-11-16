Netflix
The key to a better relationship with mom? TV.
According to a new study by Netflix, more than half of the women surveyed—53 percent—said they wish they spoke to their mother more often. More than 60 percent said sharing shows helps build a stronger relationship. And that's where Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life could come in.
The beloved mother-daughter dramedy starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel returns with a four-part event series just in time for some post-Thanksgiving binge watching. All four installments of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life drop on Friday, Nov. 25.
More than half of the mother-daughter pairs surveyed—59 percent—said post-show chats are the best part of watching a TV show together. Watching together is important too. Of the moms and daughters asked, 41 percent said watching together brings them closer, even though a third of the duos surveyed live thirty or more minutes apart. More than half said they go out of their way to physically watch TV together.
According to Netflix, almost equal portions of the surveyed women fell into the following three groups:
Rory and Lorelai: 39 percent of respondents say they're two peas in a pod, BFFs like the mother-daughter duo at the center of the series
Lane and Mrs. Kim: 31 percent said they're polar opposites, but want the best for each other.
Lorelai and Emily: 30 percent said they know their relationship can be complicated, but can't imagine life without each other.
How'd Netflix find this out? The mother-daughter survey was conducted online by SurveyMonkey from October 28-November 9. A sample of 10,143 women between the ages of 18-65 in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, France, Italy and Germany were interviewed.
To help bring you closer with mom, Netflix has created these Gilmore Girls "Date Night With Mom" binge watching invites. Fans will recognize these moments used to get a Gilmore Girls viewing party going. And how about that new art up there? Rory and Lorelai know what's up.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life drops Friday, Nov. 25 on Netflix.