According to Netflix, almost equal portions of the surveyed women fell into the following three groups:

Rory and Lorelai: 39 percent of respondents say they're two peas in a pod, BFFs like the mother-daughter duo at the center of the series

Lane and Mrs. Kim: 31 percent said they're polar opposites, but want the best for each other.

Lorelai and Emily: 30 percent said they know their relationship can be complicated, but can't imagine life without each other.