High-Waisted Jeans: 3 Ways to Wear Denim Like Kendall Jenner

When it comes to denim, it doesn't get more flattering or polished than a high-rise style.
And as a basic rule for wearing them, you want to pair them with pieces of the right proportions—what's the point of wearing them if you're not showing off the high waist? All of your tops should either be cropped (tees, sweaters, long sleeves, etc.) or tucked in, added layers are always welcome, the higher-end the accessory the more sophisticated your outfit will look and really any footwear will do. Remember all of those unwritten rules and you're ready to rock yours all day.
In need of a visual? Watch the above video for major closet inspiration—served by the one and only Catt Sadler—then take a peek at the below styling tips on how to let your high-waisted jeans take you from morning to noon to night.
Wylde / Splash News
Morning: Mornings tend to be chilly, so bundle up in a big sweater and toss a jacket over top like Kendall Jenner. A pair of booties and a cute bag later, and you're brunch-ready.
Noon: When it comes to dressing for afternoons, chances are you want to keep it somewhat professional—in case you've got some work to do. A blouse is always a great idea then pair it with a great duster, loafer slides, a bag and finish the look with a hat. Heels or flats work for this ensemble!
Night: Nighttime brings a romantic vibe to any day, so pull your hair back, throw on a fun, semi-strapless top, a velvet blazer and finish the look again with a great bag. And heels are practically a must.
See? Your high-waisted jeans are way more versatile than you thought.
For more style tips from Catt, head to The Cattwalk.
30 DAYS OF DENIM: Denim Defiance: Kendall Jenner Broke the Rules so You Could, Too