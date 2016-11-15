What These Bald Stars Looked Like With Hair

Bald is beautiful.

Dwayne Johnson was named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2016 and he graces the cover looking sexy (obviously) and sculpted. As Ellen DeGeneres points out on Tuesday, The Rock has come a long way in both his career and his looks. While he once chose to wear fanny packs and pencil-thin mustaches, The Rock since has done away with the hair and those fanny packs.

His total transformation inspired us to look at other male stars who have pulled off the bald look with ease.