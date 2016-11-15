What These Bald Stars Looked Like With Hair

Dwayne Johnson, Hair

Bald is beautiful.

Dwayne Johnson was named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2016 and he graces the cover looking sexy (obviously) and sculpted. As Ellen DeGeneres points out on Tuesday, The Rock has come a long way in both his career and his looks. While he once chose to wear fanny packs and pencil-thin mustaches, The Rock since has done away with the hair and those fanny packs.

His total transformation inspired us to look at other male stars who have pulled off the bald look with ease.

Bald Is Beautiful

Vin Diesel, Hair

Vin Diesel: The Fast and Furious franchise star ditched the 'do and has become one of Hollywood's sexiest actors.

Bruce Willis, Hair

Bruce WillisThe Die Hard actor has been one of Hollywood's handsomest with and without hair.

Samuel L. Jackson, Hair

Samuel L. Jackson: Whether he's with hair or without it, Jackson is objectively handsome and talented.

Billy Zane, Hair

Billy Zane: The star who was responsible for Titanic's Cal Hockley is intimidating (and handsome) no matter how his hairline looks.

Jason Statham, Hair

Jason Statham: No matter how you look at him, this star is one heck of a looker.

Sir Ben Kingsley, Hair

Ben Kingsley: Who needs hair when you're an Oscar winner?

Who needs to worry about hair loss when these stars prove hair is not necessary.

