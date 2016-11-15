What These Bald Stars Looked Like With Hair

Getty Images
Getty Images
Bald is beautiful.
Dwayne Johnson was named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2016 and he graces the cover looking sexy (obviously) and sculpted. As Ellen DeGeneres points out on Tuesday, The Rock has come a long way in both his career and his looks. While he once chose to wear fanny packs and pencil-thin mustaches, The Rock since has done away with the hair and those fanny packs.
His total transformation inspired us to look at other male stars who have pulled off the bald look with ease.
Getty Images; AP Images
Vin Diesel: The Fast and Furious franchise star ditched the 'do and has become one of Hollywood's sexiest actors.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Bruce WillisThe Die Hard actor has been one of Hollywood's handsomest with and without hair.
AP Images
Samuel L. Jackson: Whether he's with hair or without it, Jackson is objectively handsome and talented.
Getty Images
Billy Zane: The star who was responsible for Titanic's Cal Hockley is intimidating (and handsome) no matter how his hairline looks.
Martin Doyle/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Jason Statham: No matter how you look at him, this star is one heck of a looker.
Michael Ochs Archives; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ben Kingsley: Who needs hair when you're an Oscar winner?
Who needs to worry about hair loss when these stars prove hair is not necessary.