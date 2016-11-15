Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian might have returned home after welcoming Dream Kardashian into the world last week, but their lives have certainly changed forever!
The couple now has two little ones to look after—including Chyna's son with Tyga, King Cairo—and we all know adding a baby into the mix doesn't really allow new parents to hop right back into their old way of living...but that's definitely not a bad thing!
In fact, the parents seems happier than ever, sharing photos of their little one and spending time with family. They've even started getting back on track with their healthy diet and fitness regimen.
Here's everything we know about their first days as parents:
They're Very Proud Parents: Every since Dream entered the world last Wednesday, the parents can't help but gush about their little one. Be it on Snapchat or Instagram, they've shared photo after photo and video after video, expressing their excitement.
Rob shared this photo above, writing, "It was all a DREAM," he said with several heart emojis. "Haha I love her."
They've Had Lots of Support From Family and Friends: Not only did they have tons of visitors at the hospital following Dream's birth, but Rob and Chyna have already seen so much support in their first days as parents.
Amber Rose has expressed her love for the growing family, while Kanye West gifted the baby with two pairs of Yeezy tennis shoes. Kris Jenner was in the delivery room during the birth along with Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni. Of course, Rob's sisters have made sure to show their love on social media, too!
They're Back to Being Healthy: Chyna started her first week post-baby with some healthy meals.
She took to Snapchat to share some of her healthy meals so far, including salmon with rice and salad. "I'm about to get this body back right," she says in the video. On Tuesday morning she shared another healthy meal consisting of yogurt and sausage.
Rob had also explained how he planned to drop the "pregnancy weight" after baby Dream was born, too.
They're Breastfeeding: Blac Chyna became the latest mommy to promote breastfeeding in public after sharing a photo enjoying "bonding" time with her daughter. Rob showed his support for his fiancée by retweeting the photo.
King Cairo Loves Being a Big Brother: The 4-year-old met his baby sister shortly after she entered the world, and he's already so happy and in love.
In fact, Chyna took to Snapchat to share the cutest video of her son telling his mama how much he loves her. Seems like he's happy the family is finally home, too!
They're Both Incredibly Happy: The parents are glowing with joy. In fact, in Khloe Kardashian's snapchat on Monday, Rob was laughing and joking around with his sisters, all of them looking so happy to be together.
Chyna, on the other hand, has continued to post photos of videos with her kiddos, always smiling or giggling.
Rob & Chyna returns for season 2 in 2017, only on E!