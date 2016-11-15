Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian might have returned home after welcoming Dream Kardashian into the world last week, but their lives have certainly changed forever!

The couple now has two little ones to look after—including Chyna's son with Tyga, King Cairo—and we all know adding a baby into the mix doesn't really allow new parents to hop right back into their old way of living...but that's definitely not a bad thing!

In fact, the parents seems happier than ever, sharing photos of their little one and spending time with family. They've even started getting back on track with their healthy diet and fitness regimen.

Here's everything we know about their first days as parents: