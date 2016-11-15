Sparkles, sequins and feathers—Kat Graham is dressed and ready to go. All that's left to do is press play.

The Vampire Diaries star just launched her latest music video for her new track, "'All Your Love," and E! News has the exclusive first look of the 27-year-old star in all her glamorous glory. In the video, fans get to follow the songstress as she gets gussied up backstage before joining her crew for some fierce struts down the runway. Graham explained to E! how the 1991 documentary, Paris Is Burning, inspired the theme of this new project.

"I think, especially with what's happening in the country and the world right now, I think unity is really important to be expressing right now and when I first saw this movie, Paris Is Burning, I really fell in love with the whole thing," she told E! News of the famous film about New York City drag queen culture.