This is one woman's harrowing tale of coming face-to-face with millet and living to talk about it.

The assignment is simple in its direction—"Eat like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchenfor a day"—but resoundingly complex in its execution. For Tom and Gisele are no normal consumers of food. Their bodies are temples (this the rest of us can see with but one cursory glance) and they treat them as such. No single ingredient in their daily diet even slightly resembles something I would willingly put into my own mouth. (Except bananas; there's no evidence, but we probably both eat bananas.)

This fact is, of course, what makes this missive interesting in the first place. The idea that celebrities are just like us couldn't be further from the truth, so wouldn't it be fun to get a first-person account of just how blasphemous that statement really is?

Fun for you, reader, but decidedly less so for me.