Nothing says nostalgia like the food we used to eat as a kid.

Sure, discontinued television shows and those old, cartoon movies, certain fashion trends and hairstyles (hideous or not) will certainly spark a pang of sadness when we think about what used to be cool...but nothing really hits us as hard as all the food we used to snack on that's magically gone extinct.

Remember those Squeezits we'd get after AYSO soccer games? Or how about those 3D Doritos that were the hippest chip on middle school campus? And let us never forget that before Mountain Dew was a thing, Surge was the all the rage.

Check out all the discontinued foods we wish we had back in our lives below: