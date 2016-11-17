Let's get this out of the way first: Scrotal Recall is an absolutely TERRIBLE name for a TV show, so we do not blame you whatsoever for either completely ignoring its arrival on Netflix last year or actively ignoring others' suggestions to watch it.

But there's some very, very good news for fans of adorable romantic comedies from England: the show is back for season two with a brand new name, and it's already available on Netflix!

You have no excuse not to watch this delightful series now that it's called Lovesick, a.k.a. a name you're not actively embarrassed to utter out loud, let alone recommend to other people.