See Carrie Underwood's CMA Awards Style Evolution Through the Years

John Shearer/WireImage
Do you at least partly tune into the CMA Awards to witness Carrie Underwood's remarkable outfit changes? If so, you've come to the right place!
Tonight is the 51st anniversary of country music's biggest night and the singer is co-hosting for the 10th (!!) time alongside Brad Paisley. Aside from the country star power and uplifting performances, Underwood's stage style has become one of the most captivating parts of the evening—and this year is no exception.
Fans are anxious to see how Underwood will top the 2016 CMAs, making 12 wardrobe changes as she transitioned from her princess-appropriate ballgown on the red carpet to the bejeweled halter dress she wore while paying tribute to Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dolly Parton.
The American Idol winner-turned platinum-selling artist loves to wear sequined, elegant gowns on the red carpet, but this year she went with a vibrant purple dress with a plunging neckline and ruffles. So chic!
Celebrate Carrie's big night by taking a 12-year trip down CMA Awards memory lane, starting with her debut in 2005.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2005 CMA Awards
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Country Music Association
2005 CMA Awards
Todd Williamson/FilmMagic
2006 CMA Awards
2007 CMA Awards
In Escada
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2007 CMA Awards
In Badgley Mischka
2008 CMA Awards
In Pamella Roland
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2008 CMA Awards
In Roberto Cavalli
2008 CMA Awards
In Georges Chakra
2008 CMA Awards
In Nicole Miller
2008 CMA Awards
In Badgley Mischka
2008 CMA Awards
In Naeem Khan
2008 CMA Awards
In Roberto Cavalli
2008 CMA Awards
In Naeem Khan
Katherine Bomboy/ABC via Getty Images
2009 CMA Awards
In Roberto de Villac
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2009 CMA Awards
In Ina Soltani
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2009 CMA Awards
In Ina Soltani
Michael Loccisano / Staff
2010 CMA Awards
In Talbot Runhof
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2010 CMA Awards
In Rafael Cennamo, heels by Jimmy Choo
2010 CMA Awards
In Randi Rahm
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards
In Reem Acra
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards
In Jean Fares
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards
In Zuhair Murad
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards
In Cengiz Abazoglu
2011 CMA Awards
In Georges Chakra
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards
In WTB
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
2011 CMA Awards
In Cengiz Abazoglu
2012 CMA Awards
In Ines Di Santo
2012 CMA Awards
In Reem Acra
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2012 CMA Awards
In Christian Siriano
2012 CMA Awards
In Jenny Packham
Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic
2012 CMA Awards
In Tsemay
2013 CMA Awards
In Ralph and Russo
2013 CMA Awards
In Chagoury Couture
2013 CMA Awards
In Elena Reva, heels by Stuart Weitzman
Frederick Breedon IV/FilmMagic
2013 CMA Awards
In Christian Siriano
2013 CMA Awards
In Georges Chakra
Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA
2014 CMA Awards
In Randi Rahm
2015 CMA Awards
In Organza
2014 CMA Awards
In Rhea Costa
Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA
2014 CMA Awards
In Pamella Roland
2014 CMA Awards
In Randi Rahm
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
2015 CMA Awards
In Gauri+Nainika
2014 CMA Awards
In Christian Siriano
Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA
2015 CMA Awards
In Leanne Marshall
2014 CMA Awards
In Nicole Miller
Photos
See More From Everything Carrie Underwood Has Ever Worn at the CMA Awards
(This story was originally published Wednesday, November 3, 2016 at 7:00 a.m. PST)
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.