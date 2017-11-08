See Carrie Underwood's CMA Awards Style Evolution Through the Years

  • By
  • &

by Julia Russo & McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMA Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards

2017 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Why Chrissy Teigen Is Letting Daughter Luna Decide When to Get Her Ears Pierced

Carrie Underwood, 2017 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Do you at least partly tune into the CMA Awards to witness Carrie Underwood's remarkable outfit changes? If so, you've come to the right place! 

Tonight is the 51st anniversary of country music's biggest night and the singer is co-hosting for the 10th (!!) time alongside Brad Paisley. Aside from the country star power and uplifting performances, Underwood's stage style has become one of the most captivating parts of the evening—and this year is no exception.

Fans are anxious to see how Underwood will top the 2016 CMAs, making 12 wardrobe changes as she transitioned from her princess-appropriate ballgown on the red carpet to the bejeweled halter dress she wore while paying tribute to Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dolly Parton.

Photos

Everything Carrie Underwood Has Ever Worn at the CMA Awards

The American Idol winner-turned platinum-selling artist loves to wear sequined, elegant gowns on the red carpet, but this year she went with a vibrant purple dress with a plunging neckline and ruffles. So chic! 

Celebrate Carrie's big night by taking a 12-year trip down CMA Awards memory lane, starting with her debut in 2005.

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2005

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

2005 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2005

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Country Music Association

2005 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2006

Rick Diamond/WireImage

2006 CMA Awards

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2006

Todd Williamson/FilmMagic

2006 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2007

Rick Diamond/WireImage

2007 CMA Awards

In Escada

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2007

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2007 CMA Awards

In Badgley Mischka

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2008

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2008 CMA Awards

In Pamella Roland

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2008

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2008 CMA Awards

In Roberto Cavalli

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2008

Rick Diamond/WireImage

2008 CMA Awards

In Georges Chakra

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2008

Rick Diamond/WireImage

2008 CMA Awards

In Nicole Miller

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2008

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2008 CMA Awards

In Badgley Mischka

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2008

Rick Diamond/WireImage

2008 CMA Awards

In Naeem Khan

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2008

Jemal Countess/WireImage

2008 CMA Awards

In Roberto Cavalli

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2008

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2008 CMA Awards

In Naeem Khan

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2009

Katherine Bomboy/ABC via Getty Images

2009 CMA Awards

In Roberto de Villac

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2009

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

2009 CMA Awards

In Ina Soltani

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2009

Taylor Hill/WireImage

2009 CMA Awards

In Theia

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2009

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

2009 CMA Awards

In Ina Soltani

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2010

Michael Loccisano / Staff

2010 CMA Awards

In Talbot Runhof

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2010

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

2010 CMA Awards

In Rafael Cennamo, heels by Jimmy Choo

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2010

Bryan Bedder/WireImage

2010 CMA Awards

In Randi Rahm

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2011

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2011 CMA Awards

In Reem Acra

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2011

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

2011 CMA Awards

In Jean Fares

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2011

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

2011 CMA Awards

In Zuhair Murad

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2011

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

2011 CMA Awards

In Cengiz Abazoglu

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2011

Jason Kempin/WireImage

2011 CMA Awards

In Georges Chakra

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2011

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

2011 CMA Awards

In WTB

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, CMA Style, 2011

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

2011 CMA Awards

In Cengiz Abazoglu

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2012

Ed Rode/WireImage

2012 CMA Awards

In Ines Di Santo

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2012

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2012 CMA Awards

In Reem Acra

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2012

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

2012 CMA Awards

In Christian Siriano

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2012

Ed Rode/WireImage

2012 CMA Awards

In Jenny Packham

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2012

Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic

2012 CMA Awards

In Tsemay

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2013

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

2013 CMA Awards

In Ralph and Russo

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2013

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

2013 CMA Awards

In Chagoury Couture

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2013

Larry Busacca/WireImage

2013 CMA Awards

In Elena Reva, heels by Stuart Weitzman

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2013

Frederick Breedon IV/FilmMagic

2013 CMA Awards

In Christian Siriano

Carrie Underwood, CMA Style, 2013

Rick Diamond/WireImage

2013 CMA Awards

In Georges Chakra

Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards

Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

2014 CMA Awards

In Randi Rahm

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA's, Blue Organza Gown

ABC

2015 CMA Awards

In Organza

Carrie Underwood, CMA

Wade Payne/Invision/AP

2014 CMA Awards

In Rhea Costa

Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards

Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

2014 CMA Awards

In Pamella Roland

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

2014 CMA Awards

In Randi Rahm

Carrie Underwood, Fashion, CMAs, Watercolor

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

2015 CMA Awards

In Gauri+Nainika

Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards

Wade Payne/Invision/AP

2014 CMA Awards

In Christian Siriano

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, Fashion, CMAs, Blush Chiffon

Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

2015 CMA Awards

In Leanne Marshall

Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards

Wade Payne/Invision/AP

2014 CMA Awards

In Theia

Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

2014 CMA Awards

In Nicole Miller

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Everything Carrie Underwood Has Ever Worn at the CMA Awards

(This story was originally published Wednesday, November 3, 2016 at 7:00 a.m. PST)

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Country Music Week , 2016 CMA Awards , Fashion , Awards , Red Carpet , 2017 CMAs , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.