UPDATE: NBC has delayed Bye Bye Birdie until 2018. Originally set to air in December 2017, the network's live musical event was postponed due to Jennifer Lopez's busy schedule, with her NBC shows, Shades of Blue and World of Dance, and her residency in Las Vegas.

Time to put on a happy face, because we already know what NBC's live musical will be in 2017!

NBC president Bob Greenblatt just revealed that the network will be taking on Bye Bye Birdie in December of next year, with Jennifer Lopez set to both executive produce and star as Rosie Alvarez.

The role was originated by Chita Rivera in the show's first run on Broadway, and has also been played by Janet Leigh and Vanessa Williams in the two film versions of the musical.