Not many people can make you say WTF? as much as Shia LaBeouf.
In recent years, the actor has garnered more headlines for his eyebrow-raising and almost-always odd antics performance art than he has for his work in film (which is not to say his onscreen roles haven't had us talking...hello, Nymphomaniac).
And while Shia's shenanigans may be expected at this point, the star still manages to surprise us with what he does next.
For example, he may have just gotten married in Las Vegas to girlfriend Mia Goth, which doesn't sound that weird, until you hear that it was all streamed live on the Internet. The couple appeared to say "I do" at the Viva Las Vegas chapel in Sin City during a Vegas-themed ceremony, which included an Elvis Presley impersonator and a hula dancer.
Though the video certainly looks real, and LaBeouf was not shying away from getting emotional, the actor is known to create performance art from his everyday life, and there is still no documentation of them officially marrying.
So while we continue to investigate if this was the real deal or just another Shia LaBeouf stunt, let's look back at nine other times the star pulled something that was just so Shia LaBeouf.
1. When His Red Carpet Accessory Was a Paper Bag: During press for Nymphomaniac, LaBeouf posed on the red carpet for the film at the International Film Festival Berlinale with a paper bag over his head that read, "I Am Not Famous Anymore." Not only that, during a presser before the event, the star was asked why he wanted to do a movie with so many sex scenes, and he responded, "When the seagulls follow the trawler, it's because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea. Thank you very much."
2. When He Communicated Through Running Routes: At one point, Shia decided to have some fun with his running routes, by using them as a resource to spell out messages for his fans. The actor, who was tracking his run on the Nike+ app, tweeted a link to his route, which strongly resembled the hashtag symbol (#). Each day, he'd tweet the link out, and each route would illustrate a letter. After three days, he spelled out "#ME." That's one way to chat and work out at the same time?
3. When He Decided to Retire From "All Public Life": In 2014, LaBeouf was under heat for allegedly plagiarizing one of author Daniel Clowes' graphic novellas for his short film HowardCantour.com. The backlash was too much, and he took to Twitter to write, "In light of the recent attacks against my artistic integrity, I am retiring from all public life." He added, "My love goes out to those who have supported me," and followed up with a tweet that simply read, "#stopcreating." He came back from retirement.
4. When He Sat in Silence for an Interview: Fresh off of his #IAMSORRY installation, where he sat in silence as people would come in and do whatever they wanted (some heartwarming, some absolutely traumatizing), LaBeouf decided to have an hour-long interview in which he sat in silence and said absolutely nothing throughout the entire thing.
5. When He Was Livestreaming His Heartbeat: Last year, LaBeouf decided to team up with his buddies from previous metamodern performance art, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner, for what they called Follow My Heart, which allowed fans to livestream Shia's heartbeat for six days.
6. When He Tried to Be Motivational: Who can forget the viral video watched around the world? In an attempt to be motivational and inspiring, LaBeouf ended up creating a clip that made the rounds for different reasons. Basically, it was so intense you couldn't look away. He'd screamed "just do it" at the top of his lungs periodically and added, "Don't let your dreams be dreams. Yesterday you said tomorrow, so just do it. Make your dreams come true, just do it!" OK, OK, CALM DOWN.
7. When He Played All of His Movies For Your Viewing Pleasure: A little self-promotion never hurt anybody, right? The actor launched #AllMyMovies, where he was at Angelika Film Center in New York City, watching all of his movies back to back. Yes, he was there, too. His films were screening 24 hours a day for three days, with small breaks in between each of them, and even offered a livestream for those who don't live near NYC.
8. When He Decided to Shut Down an Elevator: Because, why not? Shia shut himself and a group of people inside an elevator for 24 hours, only allowing people out for quick bathroom breaks and to give a talk this evening at the Oxford Union. The elevator occupation, dubbed #ELEVATE, was part of LaBeouf's latest performance art installation.
9. When He Made His Fans His Driver: His most recent wait, what?! event occurred in May when LaBeouf, Rönkkö and Turner are joined forces with Vice and hitchhiked around the States in the name of art. Of course, like many of their previous works, audience engagement is part of the deal, the 30-day trek also relied on fans' willingness to pick up the gang for a ride. Fans were able to find where the trio was located using the GPS coordinates Shia tweeted or the #TakeMeAnywhere website. If you happened to run into them, you'd be able to give them a ride to the place of their choosing.
10. When He Lived Alone in a Cabin in Finland...For a Month: There's nothing quite like some peace and solitude, right? The actor cut off nearly all ties to civilization earlier this spring in the name of, you guessed it, art. His trusty pals Ronkko and Turner also joined in on the fun in separate cabins of their own.
11. When He Was Arrested During a Political Protest, Oh, and Kicked Out of a Bowling Alley: LaBeouf has been arrested two times this year as he was first taken into custody in April following a political protest in New York City. Not long after that, the star was kicked out of a Studio City, Calif., bowling alley for screaming at an employee over french fries. Then, earlier this week, the actor was arrested following an incident in Savannah, Ga. In a video that surfaced from the ordeal, LaBeouf is seen shouting at the local police officer and saying, "I'm a f--king American."
(Originally published on Oct 10, 2016, 2:50 PM PT)