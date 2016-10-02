She has over 63 million followers on social media, but as Lady Gaga approaches the debut of her long-awaited fifth studio album, her goal is to return to a time when people connected without digital barriers.

In her newest musical act, the 30-year-old multi-Grammy winner is vying for the human connections that are often lost in the social media-saturated world we exist in today—for her fans' sake and for her own.

"I kept envisioning this girl in the middle of the country somewhere crying her eyes out in the field with a drink in her hand and her kid in the other, going, 'I can't believe that Lady Gaga understands how I feel,'" Lady Gaga told E! News about her objective for Joanne, set for release on Oct. 21. "The point of this record was to find that human connection with the world in a deeper way."