EXCLUSIVE!
Laverne Cox Has Been Practicing Not Fainting In Case She Runs Into Beyonce at the 2016 Emmy Awards
by
Billy Nilles
|
Attending the Emmys can be quite a nerve-wracking ordeal for many of the people in the room at the Microsoft Theater, but there may be no one more nervous than Laverne Cox. Why? She just might be the person to hand over a trophy to the one and only Beyoncé.
"I'm so blessed to be at the Emmys once more, and I'm presenting tonight. I'm presenting Directing for a Variety Special," she explained when she stopped by for a visit with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. "So, people have been asking me who am I excited to see tonight, and Beyonce's actually nominated in that category for Lemonade, so there is a slight chance that Beyonce wins and I could be giving her her first Emmy."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
How does one prepare for the chance that they might share such a momentous occasion with the pop icon? "I've been practicing just in case she does win," Laverne admitted. "And not fainting and falling out."
Might she dare go in for a hug, Giuliana wondered? ""I don't know. I'm going to let her take the lead because she's Queen B," the Orange Is the New Black actress gushed. "You must let the diva take the lead!"
And if you think there was anyone else on the red carpet who Laverne was excited to meet, think again. "I've honestly just been thinking about Beyonce," she admitted. Hard to argue with that.
For more from Laverne, be sure to check out the video above.
Watch E!'s live 2016 Emmy Awards red carpet coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 18th