UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City attorney's office confirms to E! News that the two protesters have cut a deal to avoid jail time.
The defendants reached a civil compromise with the victim and the criminal counts were dismissed. According to TMZ, the protesters agreed to pay $20,000 to BBC Worldwide Productions, which owns Dancing With the Stars.
Unfortunately, Ryan Lochte's Dancing With the Stars debut was overshadowed by a scary event.
The Olympic swimmer, who was recently in the news for a robbery scandal in Rio during the Olympic Games, and dance partner Cheryl Burke were waiting to hear the response from judges tonight when chaos broke loose and protesters rushed the stage.
Carrie Ann Inaba was attempting to start the judging but became distracted by the commotion, which was never shown on-camera, however an eyewitness tells E! News that men wearing white anti-Lochte T-shirts rushed the stage in what looked to be an attempt to attack the Olympian, but the show's security team made sure nothing happened.
Host Tom Bergeron cut to commercial break, but upon return, a noticeably shaken Lochte said, "I'm doing good. So many feelings are going through my head right now. A little hurt. I came out here and I wanted to do something I was completely uncomfortable with, and I did."
E! News later confirmed with the Los Angeles Police Department that two individuals were placed under arrest for trespassing at CBS studios on the set of Dancing with the Stars. None of the celebrities or dancers present were touched at the time of the incident.
The LAPD tells E! News that during the taping, Barzeen Soroudi, 25, and Sam Sotoodeh, 59, tried to rush the stage, but were detained by security and handcuffed. "LAPD was called to the studio where we took over the investigation and transported the two individuals back to the station for booking and processing." They were processed at Metropolitan Detention Center in DTLA.
E! News learns that there was a whole row of people with the anti-Lochte shirts on (plain white T-shirts with his name and a no symbol on top) that stood up when this happened. They were immediately kicked out from the show to the sound of the crowd booing the protesters. "Everyone was freaked out, especially Ryan and Cheryl. They were just frozen the entire time in utter shock," the insider tells us.
Once security cleared the area, the audience cheered, "We love you, Lochte," but the swimmer looked "very choked up" after the incident.
"I'm hurt for Ryan," Cheryl told Tom after the commercial break. "He's sweet, he's kind. He's working his butt off. I hope people give him a chance."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua
Originally published on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at 7:16 p.m. PST.