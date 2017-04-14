UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Los Angeles City attorney's office confirms to E! News that the two protesters have cut a deal to avoid jail time.

The defendants reached a civil compromise with the victim and the criminal counts were dismissed. According to TMZ, the protesters agreed to pay $20,000 to BBC Worldwide Productions, which owns Dancing With the Stars.

Unfortunately, Ryan Lochte's Dancing With the Stars debut was overshadowed by a scary event.

The Olympic swimmer, who was recently in the news for a robbery scandal in Rio during the Olympic Games, and dance partner Cheryl Burke were waiting to hear the response from judges tonight when chaos broke loose and protesters rushed the stage.

Carrie Ann Inaba was attempting to start the judging but became distracted by the commotion, which was never shown on-camera, however an eyewitness tells E! News that men wearing white anti-Lochte T-shirts rushed the stage in what looked to be an attempt to attack the Olympian, but the show's security team made sure nothing happened.

Host Tom Bergeron cut to commercial break, but upon return, a noticeably shaken Lochte said, "I'm doing good. So many feelings are going through my head right now. A little hurt. I came out here and I wanted to do something I was completely uncomfortable with, and I did."