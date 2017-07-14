Ryan Lochte Cleared of Criminal Charges in Rio Robbery Scandal

UPDATE: According to USA Today, an appellate court in Brazil cleared Ryan Lochte of the criminal case brought against him stemming from last year's controversy at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

E! News can confirm that Ryan Lochte has been indicted by Rio police with false report of robbery. In a police statement sent to local media, the Olympic swimmer will be notified in the United States so that he can decide whether or not he would like to seek defense council in Brazil.

The formal indictment will also be sent to the International Olympic Committee's ethics commission.

Lochte has apologized for his role in the Rio robbery scandal, but he hasn't fully moved on from the incident just yet.

The Olympic athlete will be summoned to attend a hearing in front of the Brazilian justice, Rio civil police commissioner Clemente Braune confirmed to NBC News. A formal document will be sent to the United States asking for the cooperation of the U.S. judicial system in summoning Lochte to Brazil. If he is summoned and does not show up for the hearing, however, the process will continue without him.

(Originally published on August 25, 2016 at 10:38 AM PT)