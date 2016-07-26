Lionel Messi Just Went Platinum Blond and the Internet Can't Deal

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ed Sheeran, 2016 Grammy Awards, Winners

Ed Sheeran Settles $20 Million Plagiarism Lawsuit for ''Photograph''

Stephen Belafonte, Mel B

Stephen Belafonte Wants Visitation Rights for Mel B and Eddie Murphy's 10-Year-Old Daughter Angel

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lionel Messi

KDNPIX/Splash

It's definitely a summer of changes. 

Lionel Messi is the latest soccer player to go platinum blond. That's right. The FC Barcelona star debuted a new look, and people are freaking out. While some can't stand it, others are seeking to copy the edgy look. 

Messi's partner Antonella Roccuzzo was the first to share a photo of her beau's change but then set her account to private. We still have to get past the initial shock to know if we love it or not.

Photos

Hottest Soccer Studs

And if you feel like you've read this sort of story before, it's because you have. Just a few weeks ago, James Rodriguez also shocked us with a similar change. He might have regretted the decision because he quickly went back to his dark natural look.

James Rodriguez

KDNPIX

Of course, we went looking for fan reactions, and they're hilarious. 

Some really love it. 

 

While there are others that can't quite deal with the change. 

Some fans just want it to go away. 

We'll have to see if this is just a change for the summer or if he'll decide to stay blond. 

Photos

Blonde or Brunette?

TAGS/ Latin , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again