Lionel Messi Just Went Platinum Blond and the Internet Can't Deal

KDNPIX/Splash
It's definitely a summer of changes.
Lionel Messi is the latest soccer player to go platinum blond. That's right. The FC Barcelona star debuted a new look, and people are freaking out. While some can't stand it, others are seeking to copy the edgy look.
Messi's partner Antonella Roccuzzo was the first to share a photo of her beau's change but then set her account to private. We still have to get past the initial shock to know if we love it or not.
And if you feel like you've read this sort of story before, it's because you have. Just a few weeks ago, James Rodriguez also shocked us with a similar change. He might have regretted the decision because he quickly went back to his dark natural look.
Of course, we went looking for fan reactions, and they're hilarious.
Some really love it.
While there are others that can't quite deal with the change.
Some fans just want it to go away.
We'll have to see if this is just a change for the summer or if he'll decide to stay blond.