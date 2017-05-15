5 Things to Know About Pippa Middleton's Fiancé James Matthews

Pippa Middleton is set to walk down the aisle this weekend to marry James Matthews—and we can't wait for another fabulous wedding.
And while the bride-to-be has been hard at work planning the wedding of the year (and arguably the most special day of her life), we realized we know very little about the future groom.
So to remedy that, we thought we'd learn more about the man who got down on one knee for the younger Middleton. Shall we get started? Absolutely.
Here's five things you need to know about Pippa's fiancé:
1. He's a Sports Enthusiast: And especially loves to unwind on the slopes. Husband to be James is photographed skiing next to Pippa at the Birkebeiner ski race in Norway. The couple finished the skiing marathon in around six hours. We think there must be some friendly athletic competition between these two love birds.
2. He Shares a Name With Pippa & Kate's Brother: James squared? Not quite. James Matthews is 11 years James Middleton's senior. James Middleton, interestingly, is the youngest of all the Middleton children at 29-years-old. But what's crazier than the same name? The fact these two share the same initials, J.M. Note to future attendee's of the couple's wedding: steer clear of buying monogrammed gifts!
3. He's Got The Brains: James manages a hedge fund and is the chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group. Matthews established the management group more than 10 years ago, according to the International Business Times. He named the group after his parents hotel in St. Barths, natch.
4. He Attended The Same School As Prince Harry & Prince William: True story! Looks like James, Prince William, and Prince Henry all share something in common. All three boys attended Eton College, an English boys' independent boarding school in Windsor, England. Don't be fooled by the name though, it's a boarding school not a traditional college.
5. His Brother is a Reality TV Star: No joke. Spencer Matthews stars in London's hit reality show, Made in Chelsea. The show follows the lives of wealthy London socialites in their twenties who are born into a life of luxury. Think Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, but in London.
(Originally published on Monday, July 18, 2016, at 7 p.m. PDT.)