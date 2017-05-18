October 2012: Pippa was first spotted out and about with the London financier back in late 2014, when the pair went out on a dinner date at trendy Hakkasan restaurant. A purported eyewitness told the U.K.'s Sunday Mirror that Middleton and Matthews "were deep in conversation and only had eyes for each other," adding, "Pippa was all smiles and kept giggling. They stayed for nearly three hours and didn't seem to want the meal to end."

February 2013: Without going into specifics, Pippa's relationship with Matthews ended shortly after their rendezvous, and the brunette beauty began dating Nico Jackson around February of 2013. That relationship ended up lasting roughly three years.

October 2015: Pippa and Nico call it quits, and in the same month of her breakup, Middleton popped up at one very curious location—Matthews' house. "She was then spotted leaving his Chelsea house in October carrying flowers, having stayed over at the time when she was said to be on the rocks with Nico," an insider revealed at the time.

E! News also learned that a month before Middleton called it quits with Jackson, she set eyes on Matthews once again.

"[Matthews], Pippa and younger brother James took part in the Otilllo race, in which the competitors swim and run between 26 islands in Sweden," the Duchess Diary shared with E! News at the time. "The group raised money for the Michael Matthews Foundation, set up in memory of James and Spencer's older brother who died in 1999 while descending the summit of Mt. Everest."

January 2016: Fast forward, and we learn that Pippa had decided it was worth seeing if there's still something there with Matthews following her Jackson split. "Pippa and her ex, Nico Jackson had been on the rocks for over a year, ever since he moved to Switzerland to work for a hedge fund," a source told E! News at the time. "Long-distance love wasn't working."