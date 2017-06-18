When a supermodel hosts an award show, the fashion takes center stage.

That's why we need to take a trip down memory lane to when Gigi Hadid stepped out to lead one of her first ceremonies at the 2016 Much Music Video Awards, looking every bit the part as she donned eye-catching fashion-forward ensembles befitting of a Versace muse. While Canada's very own Drake swept the musical categories during the Toronto show, all eyes were on the blond beauty as she juggled six costume changes seamlessly.

Whether it was metallic spandex, a sequin mini, a Michael Jackson-inspired military jacket or head-to-toe mint, Hadid gave nearly every emerging trend a try.

While some were style standouts, others were not so stellar. Here's an in-depth look at every outfit, from designer dud to worthy of the next runway.