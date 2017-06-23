UPDATE: Dr. Luke has dropped his defamation lawsuits against Kesha‘s mother, Pebe Sebert.

"Dr. Luke vigorously disputes and denies that he ever raped Kesha Sebert, and he is asserting claims of defamation in a New York court against Kesha Sebert for making statements to the contrary, which statements Dr. Luke adamantly maintains are false," the pair said in a statement to E! News. "Pebe admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape. Pebe was not present that night. At that time, Pebe was in Nashville, and Kesha was in Los Angeles. The dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke about the events of that night is the subject of the New York case, and will be decided in that case. Accordingly, all parties believe it is appropriate to dismiss this Tennessee case and focus their attention on the New York case."

———

While the legal battle remains ongoing between Kesha and Dr. Luke, the singer's mother is backing down from her own suit with the music producer.

E! News can confirm through court documents that Pebe Sebert has voluntarily dropped her counterclaims against Dr. Luke.

"The litigation with Dr. Luke has been a nightmare for Mrs. Sebert and her family," Pebe's attorney said in a statement to E! News. "She has decided to move on and find peace and forgiveness in her heart rather than dwelling in the cancerous past of an ongoing lawsuit with no end in sight."

Dr. Luke recently sued both Kesha and her mom on claims of defamation. In court papers obtained by E! News, the music producer and his legal team alleged that the mother-daughter duo used a "campaign of false accusations against [Dr.Luke]" in hopes he would release the "Tik Tok" singer from her exclusive recording agreement.