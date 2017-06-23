UPDATE: Dr. Luke has dropped his defamation lawsuits against Kesha‘s mother, Pebe Sebert.
"Dr. Luke vigorously disputes and denies that he ever raped Kesha Sebert, and he is asserting claims of defamation in a New York court against Kesha Sebert for making statements to the contrary, which statements Dr. Luke adamantly maintains are false," the pair said in a statement to E! News. "Pebe admits she has no firsthand personal knowledge of the events occurring on the night of the alleged rape. Pebe was not present that night. At that time, Pebe was in Nashville, and Kesha was in Los Angeles. The dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke about the events of that night is the subject of the New York case, and will be decided in that case. Accordingly, all parties believe it is appropriate to dismiss this Tennessee case and focus their attention on the New York case."
While the legal battle remains ongoing between Kesha and Dr. Luke, the singer's mother is backing down from her own suit with the music producer.
E! News can confirm through court documents that Pebe Sebert has voluntarily dropped her counterclaims against Dr. Luke.
"The litigation with Dr. Luke has been a nightmare for Mrs. Sebert and her family," Pebe's attorney said in a statement to E! News. "She has decided to move on and find peace and forgiveness in her heart rather than dwelling in the cancerous past of an ongoing lawsuit with no end in sight."
Dr. Luke recently sued both Kesha and her mom on claims of defamation. In court papers obtained by E! News, the music producer and his legal team alleged that the mother-daughter duo used a "campaign of false accusations against [Dr.Luke]" in hopes he would release the "Tik Tok" singer from her exclusive recording agreement.
In response, Pebe filed counterclaims of intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress based on the alleged abuse directed at Kesha. Dr. Luke has repeatedly denied Kesha and her mom's claims.
After Pebe's decision this week, Dr. Luke's team stood firm in the belief that their client was the one defamed.
"Pebe Sebert's voluntary withdrawal of all her claims against Dr. Luke is her acknowledgement that her claims are meritless," Dr. Luke's attorney told The Hollywood Reporter. "Dr. Luke's defamation and other claims continue against Pebe and Kesha Sebert."
The news comes as Kesha and Zedd are set to release "True Colors," a song they performed at this month's Coachella Music Festival.
"ZEDD & KESHA—TRUE COLORS. OFFICIALLY OUT: 4/29. Music can be freedom," Zedd shared on social media. "Just to clarify: We didn't use any loop holes. Kemosabe / RCA gave us permission to release this song!"
Dr. Luke later responded, "Thanks for the clarification @Zedd ..."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua
(Originally published April 27, 2016 at 7:28 p.m. PST)