Prince didn't want the world to know he was in pain.

When the 57-year-old singer took the stage in Atlanta Apr. 14, he apologized to fans for canceling two concerts the week prior—unaware that the performance would ultimately be his last. "I was a little under the weather," Prince said. "But we're here now, and I'm going to take this time to thank each and every one of you for coming out and enjoying this time with us." Perhaps presciently, Prince also told the audience of about 200 fans, "Wait a few days before you waste any prayers."