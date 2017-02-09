Dancing: Consider it 30 minutes of cardio and a perfect opportunity to flip my hair as much as possible. Hair flips in the rain, however, are slightly more difficult. When in doubt, cross your arms and look Sasha Fierce-ly into the horizon.

Stretching: Try this while the sun is setting, so right when you stretch out, a ray of sunshine hits your sweaty body and creates a glistening effect. Beyoncé really thought of everything.

It Comes Down to This: While many of us will try, there can only be one true Queen Bey. Her workout, very much like herself, is intense, magical and almost impossible to replicate. So, I may not be able to do it well but I can look damn good trying.

On Jenna: "I" Low-Rise 7/8 Leggings by Ivy Park, $62; Seamless Racer Bra by Ivy Park, $36; Oversized Logo Hoodie by Ivy Park, $52; Logo Baseball Cap by Ivy Park, $25; Drop Armhole Tank by Ivy Park, $25; Alo Yoga Mesh Goddess Legging, $94; Alo Yoga Marina Tank, $40