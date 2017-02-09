I Tried Beyoncé's Workout—In Ivy Park, of Course

ESC: Beyonce, Ivy Park

My name is Jenna Loomer, and I am a Beyoncé super-fan.

I'm not saying I'm just a member of the BeyHive, because that is a given. I'm the kind of individual who spends her time memorizing Beyoncé's entire concert routine and plots opportunities to actually meet her in person one day. For the record, I once met her backup dancers in Vegas and instantly started to cry.

Of course, I was immediately Bey-sessed upon watching her Ivy Park clothing line video. And after, I was ready to run the world hit the gym!

Now, I enjoy working out as much as the next carb-counter, but the truth is, replicating her moves is hard as hell. Watch as I attempt to get through her routine in the video below.

Punching Bag: She makes it look so easy! After learning how to properly throw a jab, hook and cross punch and shuffle-step, I was in need of a water break after a solid six minutes. I did remember, though, to always keep my hands up to protect my face. You can't be flawless with a swollen lip.

Treadmill: I considered myself athletic until my fitness instructor Michael DeGood added a full-on body chain around me and upped the speed. After sprinting for what seemed like an hour, I realized it was only two minutes and had to step off. Don't hate on the time until you've tried it.

Rings Remember the sequence when she is hanging from the arm rings? Yeah, that's impossible. Take this piece of advice: Don't even try this part of the workout. Your confidence will thank you.

Ropes: For one whole minute, wave the ropes in different motions. It won't just work out those arms but also targets your core. Unfortunately, I didn't even try to do this two more times as instructed…because, well, it burned!

Dancing: Consider it 30 minutes of cardio and a perfect opportunity to flip my hair as much as possible. Hair flips in the rain, however, are slightly more difficult. When in doubt, cross your arms and look Sasha Fierce-ly into the horizon.

Stretching: Try this while the sun is setting, so right when you stretch out, a ray of sunshine hits your sweaty body and creates a glistening effect. Beyoncé really thought of everything.

It Comes Down to This: While many of us will try, there can only be one true Queen Bey. Her workout, very much like herself, is intense, magical and almost impossible to replicate. So, I may not be able to do it well but I can look damn good trying.

On Jenna: "I" Low-Rise 7/8 Leggings by Ivy Park, $62; Seamless Racer Bra by Ivy Park, $36; Oversized Logo Hoodie by Ivy Park, $52; Logo Baseball Cap by Ivy Park, $25; Drop Armhole Tank by Ivy Park, $25; Alo Yoga Mesh Goddess Legging, $94; Alo Yoga Marina Tank, $40

