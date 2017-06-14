You would think that celebs can't do anything without the world knowing about it, but a few stars have managed to go completely under the radar with secret social media accounts.

Case in point? Lorde may actually have a secret Instagram account aside from her main page boasting artsy selfies, concert photo opps and more than 5 million followers. But instead of posting personal photos she doesn't necessarily want the public to get their hands on, this pop star shared her love for onion rings by way of @onionringsworldwide.

The New Zealand native has yet to confirm whether or not the account (which doesn't exist anymore) belonged to her, but speculation mounted when Lorde and two of her closest friends randomly followed the page with only 24 followers.