You would think that celebs can't do anything without the world knowing about it, but a few stars have managed to go completely under the radar with secret social media accounts.
Case in point? Lorde may actually have a secret Instagram account aside from her main page boasting artsy selfies, concert photo opps and more than 5 million followers. But instead of posting personal photos she doesn't necessarily want the public to get their hands on, this pop star shared her love for onion rings by way of @onionringsworldwide.
The New Zealand native has yet to confirm whether or not the account (which doesn't exist anymore) belonged to her, but speculation mounted when Lorde and two of her closest friends randomly followed the page with only 24 followers.
However, the "Green Light" songstress isn't alone when it comes to Hollywood and their secret social media.
Here are other celebs who have managed to participate in the wonderful world of social media without letting the entire world know it:
The pop star sent fans into overdrive when it was reported that she might have a separate Instagram account dedicated to ranking onion rings. Yep, you read that correctly. Onion rings. Unfortunately for fried food lovers, the account was taken down.
After the Mad Men star compared social media to the "visual equivalent of masturbating" during an interview with InStyle, Hamm did admit to following a few people online. According to the publication, Jon has a "stealth Instagram account" where he follows photographers, artists and a few travel sites.
"The point of life is not to put dog ears on yourself and post it online for everyone to see," the actor explained.
Put your stalking skills to the test because during a concert in Australia, the singer-songwriter told attendees she's got a secret Twitter account for her "mouthy" comments. "I was looking on Twitter last night," she explained. "They don't know I have a secret account—well, obviously they do now because I said that. By 'they,' I mean my management."
Adele admitted, "I'm not allowed access to my own Twitter, because I'm quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. So they took that privilege away from me."
As his relationship with Meghan Markle came to light, so did the royal's undercover Instagram page. Multiple outlets report that Harry goes under a pseudonym online to follow his girlfriend, a few close friends and charities he works with.
The E! star shocked everyone when she revealed via Jonathan Cheban's Snapchat that she actually has her own account, which she would use to lurk on people. "So I was bored in London. I couldn't sleep. And then Jonathan had me open up a secret Snap. Do you wanna know why?" she began.
"Jonathan told me that if I followed some of our friends and saw what they really do in their real life, wasted and acting so crazy, I would never be friends with them again."
Oh, sneaky! "So, Jonathan is the reason I have a secret Snap and I only lurk and stalk people."
However, not long after her announcement, Kim decided to go public with her secret account, and now we get to enjoy her daily life one Snap at a time.
Yes, Drizzy has been all up in the Snap doing funny videos and taking silly pictures with the addicting selfie filters and no one knew it was happening! Except for the Snapchat king himself, DJ Khaled.
During a recent interview with Los Angeles radio station Real 92.3, Khaled was asked who he follows on Snapchat. He responded, "I follow everyone that's in my phone book...I follow Drake, [Rick] Ross..."
HOLD UP. Drake? That's interesting. What's even more interesting is the OVO rapper recorded a hilarious Snap promoting the release of the highly anticipated Views From the 6.
She may photograph for the world to see, but when it comes to her personal Instagram, the supermodel has chosen to keep that life private. Last year, Moss told HELLO! Fashion Monthly that she keeps an account for "spying" purposes.
"I don't care about people who post what they're eating or the weather," she said, and instead just uses it to keep up with the trends. "I have to, otherwise I wouldn't know what anyone was talking about."
She also reveals something that we all find hard to believe: "I don't know how to take a good selfie. I'm not good at them."
The actress enjoys posting photos from her personal life from time to time on Instagram, but she doesn't make it accessible to just anyone. Byrne has a modest and private Instagram account, with almost 350 followers and more than 200 top secret pictures.
