You remember Crossroads, right?

The movie, released on Feb. 15, 2002, starred Britney Spears as a high school graduate named Lucy. The sweet, naïve brainiac with pop star dreams was—you guessed it!—at a crossroads in her life. Not yet a girl, not yet a woman, she and two childhood friends, played by Taryn Manning and Zoe Saldana, reunited for a cross-country road trip after previously going their separate ways. The comedy, co-starring Dan Aykroyd, Kim Cattrall, Justin Long, and Anson Mount, earned $61.1 million on a $10 million budget. Crossroads also gave Shonda Rhimes her first major screenwriting credit.

To celebrate the number of women involved in its production (and to find out how the film was made), Broadly interviewed Rhimes, producer Ann Carli and others last year.