Star Wars: Episode VIII Announces New Cast, Begins Filming and Releases First Teaser

Star Wars: Episode VIII is officially in production!

On Monday, StarWars.com announced the movie's new cast and released a teaser trailer that picks up right where Star Wars: The Force Awakens left off. Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis are returning for the next chapter in the Star Wars saga, and they'll be joined by new cast members Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran.

The official announcement read: "Rey took her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will continue her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the continuing Star Wars saga, Star Wars: Episode VIII, which began principal photography at Pinewood Studios in London on February 15, 2016."

Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is written and directed by Rian Johnson, is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.

Daisy Ridley talks about joining the Star Wars franchise in the video below.

