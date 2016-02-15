The official announcement read: "Rey took her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will continue her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the continuing Star Wars saga, Star Wars: Episode VIII, which began principal photography at Pinewood Studios in London on February 15, 2016."
Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is written and directed by Rian Johnson, is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.
Daisy Ridley talks about joining the Star Wars franchise in the video below.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.