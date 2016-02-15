The official announcement read: "Rey took her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will continue her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the continuing Star Wars saga, Star Wars: Episode VIII, which began principal photography at Pinewood Studios in London on February 15, 2016."

Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is written and directed by Rian Johnson, is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.

Daisy Ridley talks about joining the Star Wars franchise in the video below.