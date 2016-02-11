Grab the tissues.

The Property Brothers—yes, the handsome twins from that HGTV show—have swapped their paintbrushes for a set of microphones. Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott are going through a potential career swap, as they released their first ever music video for their country song, "Hold On," via Vevo Wednesday. To say it's emotional is putting it very lightly.

The Scott Brothers, the new name for their musical endeavors, look like naturals singing in a Nashville, Tennessee, barn, which also features scenes of loved ones traveling home to reunite with their families. In one scene there is an army dad reuniting with his two kids and wife at the airport—like we said, grab the tissues—and in another a daughter returns home to reunite with her whole family.

The duo already has released a second single, "Let the Night Shine In," which will receive the music video treatment in about a month.