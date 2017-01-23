Wanna bet we can get you to watch The Magicians with just two words? "Wizard sex." Did you hear that? It was the sound of your DVR setting a series record all on its own.

OK yes, The Magicians, which has its season two premiere on Wednesday, January 25th, does have wizard sex, but fans of Lev Grossman's best-selling trilogy from which the Syfy drama is based on and new viewers alike should know that there are many, many more awesome reasons to tune-in. The Magicians is dark and sexy and adult and fun and scary and yeah, we could go on and on. It's kind of like Harry Potter on drugs.

"I was comparing to Bret Easton Ellis meets Harry Potter," star Stella Maeve perfectly says of the series, which comes from former Supernatural showrunner Sera Gamble and Michael London. "It's got that dark edge."