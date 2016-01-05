Gel manicures are a beauty blessing, if we do say so ourselves.

We're no strangers to the long-lasting, iron-clad polish that sticks around longer than the regular stuff. But, however well-versed we may be in gel nails, DIY removal techniques (i.e. peeling them off ourselves) have unsurprisingly left our digits battered and brittle.

Celebs like Shay Mitchell and Ashley Tisdale always seem to have their nails perfectly polished, but for those of us that need to take polish changes (specifically the gel kind) into our own hands, we polled the experts at Enamel Diction for the right way to do it at home.