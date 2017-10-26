Halloween is a time for make-believe, dress-up and delighting in all sorts of youthful exploits.

But it's also a time for ghosts. Make that hot ghosts. These handsome denizens of the afterlife may not be the first thing that comes to mind for most during the autumn season, but for us it's always been our most favorite thing about the holiday.

There are so many popular (and high-quality) movies dedicated to All Hallows Eve—The Nightmare Before Christmas, Scream and of course the ever-present Michael Myers and his Halloween series are great examples. But we're here today to pay special tribute to a few flicks that sparked somewhat of a sexual awakening and opened us up to the idea of just how glorious a spirit of the dead can be.