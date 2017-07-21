Disney Channel Original Movies are the best, and when they happen to be musicals, they're even better. Descendants 2 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. across six networks: ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies.

Kenny Ortega returned to direct the sequel, starring Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, China Anne McClain and Booboo Stewart.

The network has made household names out of stars like Zac Efron, Demi Lovato and Raven-Symoné, to name a few, and in honor of Descendants, E! News presents a brief video history of the best Disney Chanel Original Movie Musicals: