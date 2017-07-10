UPDATE: Nearly two years later, a settlement has been reached in James Woods' defamation lawsuit. According to a clerk for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana, an attorney for the actor announced the settlement in a hearing.

While the terms of the settlement have not been revealed, the anonymous defendant, known by the Twitter handle "Abe List," died before a resolution was reached. Woods originally filed a complaint for defamation and invasion of privacy by false light in 2015 after the Twitter user called the actor a "cocaine addict" online. At the time, he sought $10 million in damages.

__________________________

Be careful what you tweet, folks.

James Woods is suing a Twitter user for $10 million after he was accused on the social media site of being a "cocaine addict."

According to docs obtained by E! News, Woods has filed a complaint for defamation and invasion of privacy by false light after a Twitter user who goes by the handle "Abe List" (referred to as "AL" in court docs) sent a "message to thousands of AL's followers and hundreds of thousands of Mr. Woods followers."