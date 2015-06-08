Billie Lourd is, indeed, following in her famous mom's footsteps and joining the Star Wars world, but she won't be playing the younger version of Carrie Fisher's character.

The 22-year-old actress is shooting down this recurring rumor about her Star Wars: The Force Awakens role once again, telling Interview's July issue, "I'm not Princess Leia's daughter."

So who will she be playing? That'd TBD—everything's top secret on the J.J. Abrams flick! It's been quite a learning experience for Lourd, too, who told Interview, "This is the first job I've ever had—right into the fire."