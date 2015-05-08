In the world of fashion, gym style is like the frozen waffles of breakfast food. It's easy, does the job but can always use a touch more flavor.
Sure, your standard black capris and dad's college tee has helped you push through one more mile or another rep, but if you want to kick your gym style up, double time, look no further than our favorite celebrity gym rats for inspiration.
Lena Dunham is loud and proud in bold colors and busy prints. The Girls star Instagrammed a gym selfie in a mishmash of colors—and it works. The trick is to use complementary hues. Opt for a purple top and perhaps keep those workout pants in the blue family. When mixing prints, make sure there's one consistent color that runs through every pattern you're sporting.
Human Performance Engineering Combat Bra, $66; Adidas by Stella McCartney 7/8 Tight Climalite Stretch Leggings, $80; Reebok Crossfit Nanossage, $39.97; Zero Gravity Indio iPhone 6 Case, $12
Khloe Kardashian loves her black workout capris, too. But the reality star shows correct fashion form with her punchy accessories. Opt for a cropped sweater in a bold color or print to break up the monochrome look. Add a fun backpack, matching sneaks and awesome braids for a gym look worthy of a paparazzi following.
Adidas Ultimate Climalite Capri Workout Tights, $40; Preen By Thornton Bregazzi Forget-Me-Not Hoodie, $830; Nike Roshe One Flyknit iD, $160; Baggu Backpack in Natural Cloud, $38; Le Specs Thunderbird Sunglasses, $69
Jessica Alba is a practical gym-goer. If she's cold, she's going to wear a jacket that's warm, sweat-resistant yet more interesting than your usual wind-breaking fare. The trick is to mix prints with a textured piece like her quilted jacket. Don't forget to top it off with some oversized sunnies for the incognito effect…or if you're just too lazy for a post-gym beauty session.
Women's ASICS® Thermo™ Windblocker, $96.99; Adidas by Stella McCartney Studio Printed Leggings, $134; Under Armour Victory Tank Top, $19.99; New Balance WX00, $55.98; Ksubi Sagitta Sunglasses, $200