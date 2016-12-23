Remember That Time Scarlett Johansson Was in a Girl Band?

Mert Alas/W Magazine
Remember that time when Scarlett Johansson returned to the music world and brought some girl power to it?
The actress currently stars in animated movie musical Sing, and it should come to no surprise to fans that she has some killer pipes. But lest we all forget she actually was in a all-female band last year? Back in 2015, Johansson joined a group called the Singles, also made up of drummer Este Haim of the sister trio Haim, plus Kendra Morris, Holly Miranda and Julia Haltigan. They released their debut single, "Candy," a dance and pop track produced by Dave Andrew Sitek from the indie rock group TV on the Radio.
In case you need a refresher, the single's lyrics included: "Boy, you got me craving sweets again / 'Cause boy, my tooth be aching for your skin / 'Boy, you've got me in the mood for love / 'Cause boy, you're my chocolate from above."
"The idea was to write super-pop dance music written and performed by girls," Rolling Stone quoted Johansson as saying at the time.
The Singles was inspired by '80s female groups the Bangles and the Go-Go's and by Canadian electro-R&B artist Grimes.
"I wanted it to be like those bands," the actress said. "Ultra pop but also a little ironic, a little in on the joke."
Johansson has actually been a professional singers for years.
She showcased her singing skills in a karaoke scene in the 2003 film Lost in Translation. In 2008, she released her debut album, Anywhere I Lay My Head, which features mostly covers of Tom Waits songs, including his 1988 song "Falling Down."
In 2009, she released a collaborative album, Break Up, with singer Pete Yorn. The two have often performed together.
Also in 2009, Johansson covered Jeff Buckley's "Last Goodbye" for the soundtrack of He's Just Not That Into You, an ensemble romance film she starred in with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Connelly, Ginnifer Goodwin, Justin Longand Drew Barrymore.
Johansson recorded the song "Before My Time" for the soundtrack of the Oscar-nominated 2012 documentary Chasing Ice, and also sang "The Moon Song" with Joaquin Phoenix in Spike Jonze's 2013 movie Her, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
It therefore comes as no surprise that Johansson features her musical talents in the Golden Globe-nominated movie Sing with her song "Set It All Free." Of course, she lends her voice to a kick ass porcupine punk rocker because, like, she's cool like that.
(Originally published Feb. 20, 2015, at 3:29 p.m. PT)