Remember That Time Scarlett Johansson Was in a Girl Band?

In case you need a refresher, the single's lyrics included: "Boy, you got me craving sweets again / 'Cause boy, my tooth be aching for your skin / 'Boy, you've got me in the mood for love / 'Cause boy, you're my chocolate from above."

"The idea was to write super-pop dance music written and performed by girls," Rolling Stone quoted Johansson as saying at the time.

The Singles was inspired by '80s female groups the Bangles and the Go-Go's and by Canadian electro-R&B artist Grimes.

"I wanted it to be like those bands," the actress said. "Ultra pop but also a little ironic, a little in on the joke."