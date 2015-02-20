"Billie Lourd, come on! She came out of nowhere, right?" Abrams joked to E! News at the 10th annual Oscar Wilde Awards, where Fisher was honored last night at the director's Bad Robot studio.

Asked how it's been working with both Carrie and her daughter, J.J. had nothing but praise to share for the 58-year-old actress.

"When you invite Carrie, they just all come," he quipped before adding, "It's great. I mean she is spectacular and as funny as you could imagine and a real treat to work with as well."

As for Billie, who also just joined Ryan Murphy's upcoming television horror comedy series Scream Queens?