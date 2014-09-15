UPDATE: Mane pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to aggravated assault for hitting a male fan in the head with a bottle at an Atlanta nightclub on March 16, 2013, resulting in a deep cut that required stitches. He was sentenced to three years in prison, to be served concurrently with his 39-month sentence for weapon possession.

The artist behind the State vs. Radric Davis II: The Caged Bird Sings remains caged.

Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison today—having already been in custody for 11 months, that he means he has 28 months left to serve—on a federal gun possession charge.

Facing a possible 10-year prison term if he had taken his chance at trial, Davis pleaded guilty in May to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones also said that the rapper may face travel limits for three years after his release as well. He would not be allowed to leave the Northern District of Georgia for more than seven days per month during that time unless his probation officer approves a longer trip.