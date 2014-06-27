Tamron Hall debuted a very new look on this morning's episode of the Today show!

The 43-year-old anchor, who usually sports a straight, short pixie cut, showed up to set looking gorgeous with her natural, curly hair. "It's my first time wearing natural hair in my life on [TV]," Hall said today.

"It looks great," Al Roker chimed in.

Hall teased that she was going au naturale before today's episode, writing on Twitter, "Keeping my promise this morning to the Queen of #naturalhair @CurlyNikki This morning on @TODAYshow no flat iron no heat no chemicals :)."