Gone Girl fans, get ready - on February 7th at 10p.m., Bravo is unveiling their new "OMG - what just happened!?!" drama. Imposters is centered on a beautiful, smart, charming young woman named Maddie (Inbar Lavi), with just one tragic flaw: no one knows who she is. All anyone, her former spouses/victims included, have figured out about their con-artist bride, is that she has developed a pattern of marrying people and stealing everything they have. And you thought your ex was bad.

Crazy as it seems, this kind of thing does happen IRL. Turns out, not even celebrities are safe from the hoaxes. Here are eleven times Hollywood was totally trolled: