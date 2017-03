La mère de North et Saint West était plus relax en jean délavé, body beige et bottines en peau de serpent, alors que Khloé était chic en chaussures à fourrure, jean et T-shirt blanc tout simple.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian et Kourtney Kardashian ont quitté Los Angeles dimanche pour un voyage entre filles à Palm Springs. Les stars de L'incroyable famille Kardashian ont fait la chronique de leur aventure sur Instagram et Snapchat, et soyons honnêtes, ces dames savent comment voyager en grand.

