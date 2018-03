Meghan Markle va avoir sa statue de cire chez Madame Tussauds

OMG, try this for news... #MeghanMarkle will be joining her future husband Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon ! Can't breathe. ?? #ThePrincessIsHere pic.twitter.com/lPABJTagTp

La chaîne Lifetime a récemment choisi Parisa Fitz-Henley pour jouer l'actrice dans Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (un téléfilm qui sera diffusé le 13 mai), et mercredi dernier, Madame Tussauds New York a annoncé que Meghan Markle aurait droit à sa statue de cire à Times Square. Elle rejoindra la reine Elizabeth II , le p rince Harry , Kate Middleton et le Prince William juste à temps pour son mariage en mai.

