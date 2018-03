La distribution de Glee se retrouve et fait la connaissance du bébé de Matthew Morrison !

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Mar 5, 2018 at 10:08am PST

La plupart de la bande du lycée McKinley était là, y compris Chris Colfer (Kurt Hummel), Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester), Amber Riley (Mercedes Jones), Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson), et Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang). Les pom-pom girls adorées de tous, Heather Morris (Brittan Pierce) et Naya Rivera (Santana Lopez), étaient aussi présentes, tout comme Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde) et Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta). Bien sûr, la réunion ne serait pas au complet sans Lea Michele (Rachel Berry).

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

>

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕