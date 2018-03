Une fan de Michael B. Jordan casse son appareil dentaire après l'avoir vu torse nu dans Black Panther

Pour celles et ceux qui auraient raté la fameuse scène torse nu de Michael B Jordan, Black Panther est toujours à l'affiche et en tête du box-office et a dépassé le milliard de dollars de recettes dans le monde.

Indeed, everyone, she is OK. Furthermore, I can assure you all that her family has already set aside funds sufficient to purchase yet another retainer, in anticipation of Mr. Jordan's next film. Rest easy.

Michael B Jordan replied to my DM wow this is the best day of my life

. @pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers ????? let me know if I can replace them ?

Le tweet de Sophia a été liké plus de 500 000 fois, a été retweeté plus de 130 000 fois et commenté plus de 1 000 fois.

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist?s tumblr. This is a post about me? I?m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj

