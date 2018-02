Adam Levine et Behati Prinsloo partagent une adorable première photo de la petite Gio Grace

ET PLUS

On espère voir plus de photos de Gio très bientôt !

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Feb 21, 2018 at 1:36pm PST

Les fiers parents Adam Levine et Behati Prinsloo ont partagé la toute première photo de leur fille sur Instagram mercredi, et à presque une semaine, la petite Gio a déjà une chose en commun avec son célèbre papa : ses orteils !

