Vous ne devinerez jamais qui a volé la vedette lors du déjeuner des nominés aux Oscars 2018

Timothée Chalamet , de Call Me By Your Name, est une des nombreuses stars à s'être prises en photo avec la silhouette de la documentariste .

Nominated director JR brought a standee of his FACES PLACES co-director Agnès Varda to the #OscarsLunch , because of course. pic.twitter.com/STsCwMmzfy

Two cardboard standees of Agnes Varda are guarding my laptop #OscarsLunch pic.twitter.com/0jsa9f9gHX

...Agnes Varda just made it to California ? pic.twitter.com/uEFrGStLnK

Malheureusement, Agnès Varda , la coréalisatrice de Visages Villages, n'a pas pu venir, alors son coréalisateur, JR , a eu l'idée de génie de créer non pas une mais deux silhouettes de la grande dame du cinéma français pour la remplacer sur le tapis rouge et sur scène. Et tout le monde a adoré.

